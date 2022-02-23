Giants make surprising selections in latest Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

The New York Giants will enter the 2022 league year in desperate need of offensive linemen and precious few options by which to obtain them.

General manager Joe Schoen will be tasked with clearing $40 million in cap space, which will require several “tough decisions.” Some of those decisions, in addition to moving around personnel, will likely include passing on high-priced free agent additions.

Accordingly, the Giants will need to turn their attention to the 2022 NFL draft in order to finally shore up their offensive line. But in the mind of NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who needs an offensive line? Not the Giants. Apparently.

In Jeremiah’s most recent mock draft, he has the Giants making two very curious selections. First up at No. 5 overall is Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense.

The selection of Walker comes with Kayvon Thibodeaux, who Jeremiah expects to fall, Jermaine Johnson II and George Karlaftis still on the board.

The Giants do need an edge rusher, but is Walker the guy at No. 5 overall? And if so, the next selection is obviously an offensive lineman, right? Wrong.

At No. 7 overall, Jeremiah has the Giants going with USC wide receiver Drake London.

The Giants seem very committed to giving Daniel Jones a fair evaluation in 2022. London has inside/outside versatility and he’ll be a monster in the red zone.

It’s as if no one watched the Giants over the past two years (and more). It doesn’t matter how many playmakers the team has, they’re unable to function as an offensive unit due to inept pass protection and run blocking. And if that’s not fixed, London is a useless asset.

London is also coming off a fractured ankle and if there was any ligament damage, that could cause problems long-term.

'22 NFL Draft: What position will NYG select first? - Powered By PickUp

List