Giants are suddenly a QB coach factory

It wasn’t too long ago the New York Giants were not considered a training ground for coaches. That’s all changed in recent months.

Last week, it was announced that Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb, 28, was hired to be the quarterbacks coach of the Denver Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton.

This week, another former New York Giants backup quarterback — Alex Tanney — was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to be their quarterbacks coach.

Tanney, 35, was elevated from quality control coach. He also served as their assistant quarterbacks coach last season. During his nine-year NFL playing career, Tanney spent time with eight teams, ending his career in 2020 after a three-year stint with Big Blue.

On Tuesday during his presser at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Giants general manager commented on Webb’s hiring.

“Coach Davis,” laughed Schoen. “It’s funny because in 2019 we signed him to our practice squad in Buffalo. And he was unique in that he would be upstairs, hanging with our personnel department. He was already a coach at the time, practically. He would take the practice squad guys down there, show them the film, he played safety in Buffalo to give looks for Josh as the scout team guy. He was already coaching.

“Super smart. I think that’s why he was able to go out and execute the way he did in that Eagles game. I love Davis, great guy, couldn’t be happier for him. He’s going to be a hell of a coach. And even a better person. We’ve known he’s going to be a coach for a while now.”

