Giants stun Packers in London, improve to 4-1

The New York Giants headed overseas to London where they were 7.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. NFL experts heavily favored Green Bay in the game with 99% of all insider picks going with Aaron Rodgers & Co.

The Giants didn’t care.

Despite injuries mounting at an incredibly rapid pace, Big Blue was able to overcome a 20-10 halftime deficit to stun the Packers, putting up 17 second half points to secure a 27-22 victory.

The Giants are now the “worst 4-1 team in NFL history.”

Final score: Giants 27, Packers 22

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 3 7 3 14 27 Packers 10 10 0 2 22

Keys to the game

Giants concerted on 6 of 11 third downs while holding Green Bay to 4-of-10.

Giants won time of possession, 32:11 to 27:49.

New York out-gained the Packers, 338-301.

The Giants did not commit a turnover.

It was over when...

On fourth-and-1 on the Giants’ six-yard line with just 1:06 remaining, safety Xavier McKinney came off the edge to bat an Aaron Rodgers pass down at the line.

The Giants went into victory formation and took a safety to secure a free kick. On the Packers’ attempted hail mary, Oshane Ximines caught Rodgers from behind and recorded a sack-fumble to top things off.

Players of the Game

RB Saquon Barkley (106 total yards, 1 TD)

WR Darius Slayton (6 rec., 79 yards)

QB Daniel Jones (254 total yards)

S Julian Love (7 tackles, 1 TFL)

Injuries

Midway through the second quarter, rookie safety Dane Belton got banged up and had to be helped off the field. He did return.

With just over 6:00 remaining in the first half, tight end Chris Myarick (ankle) went down and was helped off the field with a significant limp. He immediately went into the medical tent and was listed as questionable to return, but did get back into the field in the second half.

Coming out of halftime, the Giants announced that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was questionable to return with a knee injury but later downgraded him to out.

Late in the third quarter, rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson appeared to suffer a significant injury and had to be carted into the locker room.

A few short plays after Davidson’s injury, running back Saquon Barkley was tackled hard and seemed to injure his shoulder. He was quickly ushered into the medical tent and then the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return and he eventually did.

Midway through the fourth quarter, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson went down and was examined by trainers but returned one play later.

Late in the fourth quarter, cornerback Fabian Moreau went down injured and had to leave the game.

What's next?

The Giants will fly back to East Rutherford where head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

