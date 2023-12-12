Giants stun Packers, 24-22: Here’s how X reacted
The New York Giants came into their Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers riding a two-game winning streak and well rested following the bye week.
With a win, as crazy as it may seem, the Giants would be a game out of a playoff spot. A loss would have the Giants slated to pick 4th overall in the 2024 NFL draft.
The Packers also came in riding a winning streak of their own — a three-game winning streak where they had not turned over the ball.
Monday Night’s matchup would be different as the Giants would force three Green Bay turnovers.
In a weird and eventful game, the Giants had the lead late in the fourth quarter but the Packers were able to take advantage of a Saquon Barkley unforced fumble and score with 1:33 remaining on the clock to take a one-point lead.
However, Tommy DeVito had some late magic on the ensuing drive to put the Giants in position for the game-winning field goal to extend the Giants winning streak to three games.
Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the win.
Tommy Devito & Brian Daboll 🤌❤️ pic.twitter.com/ttis5s2qgH
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 12, 2023
The #Giants are very much alive in the playoff picture. They are one game out of the seventh seed. Unreal. Tommy DeVito has turned this team around.
There's a chance …
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 12, 2023
saquon going to the devito’s house for a cutlet dinner pic.twitter.com/D6HJ3Hd5tA
— _ (@ryandisdier) December 12, 2023
Just give DeVito the key to Jersey already
— Julian Love (@_jlove20) December 12, 2023
Giants win! pic.twitter.com/VWkmRSfTFc
— Ray Santiago 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@RaySanti) December 12, 2023
Tommy DeVito just drove a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson who had this defender beat so clean and at this point it’s time to fully lean into Devitosanity.
That’s three in a row for DeVito & the #Giants
This one a clear best: game winning throw, awesome TD to back pylon outside of…
— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 12, 2023
🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 12, 2023
Saquon probably just wanted to add to the DeVito mythology with that fumble.
— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 12, 2023
Tommy DeVito: No turnovers for the third straight game. Didn’t take a sack tonight, as he clearly was quicker to flee the pocket. I still don’t know quite what to make of this, but it’s certainly made things a lot more entertaining!
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 12, 2023
#Giants lose that game 9 times out of 10
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 12, 2023
When you have a QB, that's smart. Just wow! I'm so happy for Tommy DeVito. 💯
— Vibes – Eli Racks (@IamEliRacks) December 12, 2023
Wan'dale Robinson is LEGIT! Guy was AWESOME tonight. BIG part of the future of this team
— The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) December 12, 2023
Tommy DeVito belongs. Nerves of steel. #Giants
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 12, 2023
Tommy’s mom when the media asks who is starting next week down in the bayou. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kHshmz37F2
— Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) December 12, 2023
After beating the Packers on Monday night, Tommy DeVito and the Giants now have won three straight games – with a trip to New Orleans on deck. pic.twitter.com/SADpijktku
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2023
Tommy Devito is italian Tim Tebow. Playoffs here we come
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 12, 2023
The #Packers were 16-0 in December under Matt Lafleur entering tonight…
Then they had to play Tommy Devito. pic.twitter.com/gXpfixDKjG
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 12, 2023
🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌!!!!!
— The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) December 12, 2023
Tommy Cutlets is Linsanity x 1000
— Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) December 12, 2023
A man nicknamed Fat Randy winning a game for a QB nicknamed Tommy Cutlets.
God bless the NFL.
— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 12, 2023
TOMMY GELATO!
— marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) December 12, 2023
ALEXA, PLAY CUT THE MOZZARELLA BY DJ ARLETTE.
GIANTS WIN. pic.twitter.com/sFNsbVf3su
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 12, 2023
CUTLETS FOR EVERYONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/z5iO8EoWH4
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 12, 2023
It’s official. I’ll be voting Tommy Devito for President in 2024.
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 12, 2023
Tommy D moves on!
— Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) December 12, 2023