Giants stun Packers, 24-22: Here’s how X reacted

The New York Giants came into their Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers riding a two-game winning streak and well rested following the bye week.

With a win, as crazy as it may seem, the Giants would be a game out of a playoff spot. A loss would have the Giants slated to pick 4th overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Packers also came in riding a winning streak of their own — a three-game winning streak where they had not turned over the ball.

Monday Night’s matchup would be different as the Giants would force three Green Bay turnovers.

In a weird and eventful game, the Giants had the lead late in the fourth quarter but the Packers were able to take advantage of a Saquon Barkley unforced fumble and score with 1:33 remaining on the clock to take a one-point lead.

However, Tommy DeVito had some late magic on the ensuing drive to put the Giants in position for the game-winning field goal to extend the Giants winning streak to three games.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the win.

Tommy Devito & Brian Daboll 🤌❤️ pic.twitter.com/ttis5s2qgH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 12, 2023

The #Giants are very much alive in the playoff picture. They are one game out of the seventh seed. Unreal. Tommy DeVito has turned this team around. There's a chance … — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 12, 2023

saquon going to the devito’s house for a cutlet dinner pic.twitter.com/D6HJ3Hd5tA — _ (@ryandisdier) December 12, 2023

Just give DeVito the key to Jersey already — Julian Love (@_jlove20) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito just drove a dart to Wan’Dale Robinson who had this defender beat so clean and at this point it’s time to fully lean into Devitosanity.

That’s three in a row for DeVito & the #Giants

This one a clear best: game winning throw, awesome TD to back pylon outside of… — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 12, 2023

🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽 — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 12, 2023

Saquon probably just wanted to add to the DeVito mythology with that fumble. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito: No turnovers for the third straight game. Didn’t take a sack tonight, as he clearly was quicker to flee the pocket. I still don’t know quite what to make of this, but it’s certainly made things a lot more entertaining! — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 12, 2023

#Giants lose that game 9 times out of 10 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 12, 2023

When you have a QB, that's smart. Just wow! I'm so happy for Tommy DeVito. 💯 — Vibes – Eli Racks (@IamEliRacks) December 12, 2023

Wan'dale Robinson is LEGIT! Guy was AWESOME tonight. BIG part of the future of this team — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) December 12, 2023

Tommy DeVito belongs. Nerves of steel. #Giants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 12, 2023

Tommy’s mom when the media asks who is starting next week down in the bayou. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kHshmz37F2 — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) December 12, 2023

After beating the Packers on Monday night, Tommy DeVito and the Giants now have won three straight games – with a trip to New Orleans on deck. pic.twitter.com/SADpijktku — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2023

Tommy Devito is italian Tim Tebow. Playoffs here we come — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 12, 2023

The #Packers were 16-0 in December under Matt Lafleur entering tonight… Then they had to play Tommy Devito. pic.twitter.com/gXpfixDKjG — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 12, 2023

🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌!!!!! — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) December 12, 2023

Tommy Cutlets is Linsanity x 1000 — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) December 12, 2023

A man nicknamed Fat Randy winning a game for a QB nicknamed Tommy Cutlets. God bless the NFL. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 12, 2023

ALEXA, PLAY CUT THE MOZZARELLA BY DJ ARLETTE. GIANTS WIN. pic.twitter.com/sFNsbVf3su — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 12, 2023

CUTLETS FOR EVERYONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/z5iO8EoWH4 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 12, 2023

It’s official. I’ll be voting Tommy Devito for President in 2024. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 12, 2023

Tommy D moves on! — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) December 12, 2023

