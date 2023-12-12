Advertisement

Giants stun Packers, 24-22: Here’s how X reacted

The New York Giants came into their Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers riding a two-game winning streak and well rested following the bye week.

With a win, as crazy as it may seem, the Giants would be a game out of a playoff spot. A loss would have the Giants slated to pick 4th overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Packers also came in riding a winning streak of their own — a three-game winning streak where they had not turned over the ball.

Monday Night’s matchup would be different as the Giants would force three Green Bay turnovers.

In a weird and eventful game, the Giants had the lead late in the fourth quarter but the Packers were able to take advantage of a Saquon Barkley unforced fumble and score with 1:33 remaining on the clock to take a one-point lead.

However, Tommy DeVito had some late magic on the ensuing drive to put the Giants in position for the game-winning field goal to extend the Giants winning streak to three games.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the win.

