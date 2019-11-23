Once again, we put the Bears' Madden ‘20 counterparts to the test ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants at Soldier Field.

Early on, the Bears looked like they would have a bounce-back game after last week's disappointment in Los Angeles. Mitch Trubisky had his best game of the season, throwing for 453 yards and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for another score. The defense was containing the Giants' offense as well, holding them to only 14 points heading into the 4th quarter.

But that was where things took an ugly turn for the Bears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

First, Janoris Jenkins intercepted Trubisky and returned it for a touchdown, bringing the Giants within a field goal of the Bears. On the Bears' next possession, they were able to drive down the field, but couldn't find the end zone, so they decided to attempt a field goal. The Giants were able to block the Eddy Pineiro attempt, and with a short field, Daniel Jones tossed his second touchdown of the game, giving the Giants a 28-24 lead. On the following drive, Mitch threw his second interception of the game, and the Giants once again were able to turn a Bears turnover into points.

In a stunning turn of simulated events, the Giants snatched a 35-24 win from the Bears' grasp thanks to that crazy 4th quarter. We'll have to see if Matt Nagy's crew can get back on the winning track when kick-off actually happens at noon on Sunday.

Giants stun Bears with big 4th quarter in Madden 20 simulation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago