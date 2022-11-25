Giants struggle in second half, fall to Cowboys, 28-20, on Thanksgiving

The New York Giants provided little for fans to be thankful for on Thursday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 28-20, in Arlington.

Although Big Blue started off strong, taking a 13-7 lead into halftime, it was they who faltered over the final two quarters. Penalties, missed assignments and sloppy play were once again the contributing factors.

With the loss, the Giants, who started the season 6-1, fall to 7-4 and are at risk of falling out of the playoff picture if their struggles persist.

Final score: Cowboys 28, Giants 20

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 3 10 0 7 20 Cowboys 0 7 14 7 28

Keys to the game

Giants went 3-11 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down (Cowboys went 7-11 on third down).

New York lost time of possession, 34:09 to 25:51.

Giants were sacked three times but recorded none of their own.

It was over when...

Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot took a jet sweep into the endzone from two yards out. It put Dallas up 28-13 with 8:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, which was far more than the Giants could overcome.

The Giants showed little urgency after that touchdown, taking entirely too long to get moving on the offensive side of the ball. And while they did finally punch it in with eight seconds remaining, that was obviously too little too late.

Players of the game

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (1 tackle, 5 QB hits)

DB Julian Love (10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD, 1 INT)

QB Daniel Jones (242 total yards, 1 TD)

Injuries

Early in the third quarter, rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was pulled down at the collar while pressuring Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not called) and had to leave the game briefly. He returned a few plays later.

Midway through the third quarter, rookie safety Dane Belton went down with some cramping issues but eventually returned.

Also midway through the third quarter, defensive lineman Leonard Williams stayed on the turf with a lower leg injury. After walking off under his own power but headed to the locker-room shortly after. He eventually returned.

Rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott went down late in the third quarter and left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He did not return.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Friday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Monday (walktrhgouh) ahead of a Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 4 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm ET.

