Giants struggle in prime-time again, falls to Bucs, 30-10

The New York Giants defense struggled right from the start as they let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drive right down the field at ease and got down early.

Even though the Giants tied the score at 10 in the second quarter, the game was never really close. The defense wasn’t able to slow the Bucs down and the offense committed three turnovers on the day.

Big Blue lost the turnover battle, the time of possession battle and never really stood a chance in this one. It was an ugly game from start to finish and the Giants fell short for the seventh time this season.

Final score: 30-10

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 3 7 0 0 10 Buccaneers 7 10 10 3 30

Keys to the game

Lack of pass rush (one sack late).

1-for-9 on third down, 1-for-3 on fourth down.

3 turnovers (2 interceptions, 1 fumble).

Pressure on Daniel Jones (just two sacks on the stat line but pressure all game long).

Time of possession battle — 24:21 (Giants) to 35:39 (Buccaneers).

It was over when...

With the Giants trailing by 14 in the third quarter, Daniel Jones threw across the field which ended up being intercepted near the line of scrimmage by Steve McLendon.

With the Giants unable to stop the high-powered Bucs offense all night, that felt like the dagger, even with over a full quarter remaining in the game.

Even though the Bucs only got a field goal on the ensuing drive, that was the beginning of the end for the Giants’ chances. New York, of course, failed to score another point the rest of the game.

Players of the game

Andrew Thomas (1 catch, 2 yards, 1 TD)

Adoree Jackson (3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PD)

Graham Gano (1-for-1 FG, 1-for-1 PAT)

Injuries

During the third quarter, it was announced that tight end Kyle Rudolph was ruled out for the game with an ankle injury. Rudolph had a 28-yard catch earlier in the game for one of the Giants longer plays of the day.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney left the game in the fourth quarter with quad contusion. Toney was the Giants leader with seven receptions on the night. It was unclear if Toney could have returned but with the game out of reach, he didn’t.

What's next?

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a conference call with the team’s beat writers on Tuesday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

