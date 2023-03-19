Giants stock up in latest 7-round Draft Wire mock

The New York Giants have 10 selections in the upcoming NFL draft and after a successful foray into free agency, some of their needs have already been addressed.

In his latest seven-round mock draft, Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy has the Giants taking 10 very interesting players that should make their roster even better.

Round 1 (Pick 25): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

The Giants added some much-needed firepower to their receiving corps when they traded for tight end Darren Waller and signed wideout Parris Campbell in free agency. They also brought back Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton to go along with the retuning Isaiah Hodgins, Wan’Dale Robinson, Collin Johnson, and Daniel Bellinger.

Adding another wideout in the first round may not be the best use of such a high pick. But…Jalin Hyatt isn’t just any wide receiver prospect. He is a first-round talent that is a true vertical threat. The Giants already have enough short-to-medium-range targets. Time for a home-run hitter.

Round 2 (Pick 57): Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Cornerback is one position the Giants need to bolster this offseason. Currently, they have Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, and Cor’Dale Flott as their potential starters and could use both talent and depth.

Emmanuel Forbes is a long, lean corner at 6-foot-1 and 166 pounds but he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at last month’s NFL Combine. Obviously, the Giants will want to put some more muscle on him.

Round 3 (Pick 89): Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

The Giants basically filled a generational hole in the middle of their defense with the signing of Bobby Okereke this week. They are bringing back three others (Jarrad Davis, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers) but could use another dynamic presence at linebacker.

Enter Daiyan Henley, a 6-foot-1, 225-pounder who ran a 4.54 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine this year. He is a well-rounded player that could benefit Wink Martindale’s defense right away.

Round 4 (Pick 128): Emil Ekiyor Jr., G, Alabama

The Giants have a glut a guard right now with Mark Glowinski, Shane Lemieux, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Ben Bredeson, Jack Anderson and Wyatt Davis.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. was a redshirt senior at a top program who is seen as a mature pick. He adds more depth and perhaps could end up being a starter at some point. Some see the Giants taking a center here, however, which is more of a need.

Round 5 (Pick 160): K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

K.J. Henry has the prototypical size for an edge rusher last 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds. His 4.64 speed is a positive as is his take-charge, captain-like personality. He could be a sleeper pick for the Giants. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Henry to former Giant Lorenzo Carter.

Round 5 (Pick 172): Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Will Mallory has the misfortune of being caught up in a class that has the strongest tight end group in recent memory. He’ll drop to at least the fifth round. He has the ample size and skill set to play tight end in the NFL and could be a nice No. 3 behind Waller and Bellinger.

Round 6 (Pick 209): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

The Giants have been going big this offseason and they veer off that with the selection of the 5-foot-5 Deuce Vaughn. He’s a gamer who many teams will pass on because of his size. Many scouts, however, say that won’t be an issue at the pro level. He’ll be a good third back for the Giants. Dare we say he’d be their Boston Scott?

Round 7 (Pick 240): QB Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

The Giants need a third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor and why not a dual threat like the 6-foot, 195-pound Malik Cunningham? He is more effective as a runner than a passer at this point and by selecting him, the Giants can use him in RPO and zone-read looks to change things up.

Round 7 (Pick 243): Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

Keondre Coburn is a typical nose tackle material at 6-foot-2 and 332 pounds. Coburn would be another big body for a Giants’ D-line rotation that already possesses Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Raheem Nunez-Roches and D.J. Davidson.

Round 7 (Pick 254): Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State

With all of the additions and re-signings, Mitchell Tinsley is not likely to be on the Giants’ radar at the draft. Perhaps they sign him as a UDFA. He lacks the top-end speed and the ability to separate, so it’s hard to see Joe Schoen having much interest in him.

