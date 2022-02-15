Giants stock up in Chad Reuter’s latest three-round mock draft

With free agency still a month away and the 2022 NFL draft soon to follow, it’s difficult to gauge what teams are thinking right now when it comes to their needs for the upcoming season.

For the New York Giants’ new general manager, Joe Schoen, things are very complex at the moment with little cap room to work with and a roster full of holes.

In his latest three-round mock draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Giants filling some of those needs with five selections in the first 103 picks. Here’s how Reuter sees it unfolding.

Round 1, Pick 5: Ikem Ekwonu N.C. State · OT · Junior Ekwonu is a wide-bodied stud who has lighter feet than you’d expect for someone with his girth. The Giants could play him at guard or tackle.

With Evan Neal off the board, this is a solid pick. The Giants like versatility and Ekwonu can give it to them. The only problem is if Ekwonu ends up at guard, they would have used a top 5 pick on him and that goes against positional value here.

A pure tackle would be better here. Or even a trade back for a slew of picks might be better. Just a quick note, the Giants would be passing on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to make this pick.

Round 1, Pick 7: Devin Lloyd, Utah · LB · Senior (RS) Lloyd steps into the middle of the Giants’ defense, providing run-stopping ability but also the athleticism to work in coverage and attack the passer. He showed some potential to affect games as a pass rusher like Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons did last fall when given the chance.

It’s s bit of a stretch to compare any player to Parsons but this pick would be welcomed by Giant fans. Big Blue has avoided taking linebackers in the first round for the last 40 years but in this spot, it appears to be warranted. Lloyd is a stud. The Giants could use some of those.

Round 2, Pick 36: Trey McBride, Colorado State · TE · Senior

Another rough and tumble player who could continue the Giants’ long legacy of greatness at tight end. McBride won the Mackey Award this past season and had a great week at the Senior Bowl. He is an excellent pass catcher and blocker and they would be lucky to get him as he may be off the board here. McBride’s presence would instantly make Daniel Jones better.

Story continues

Round 3, Pick 67: DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky · Edge · Senior

One can argue the Giants should take another offensive lineman here as there are still a lot to be had and heaven knows they need some. But they also need players who can get to the quarterback and Malone — a two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year — will be difficult to pass on with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needing pieces to ramp up the pass rush.

Round 3, Pick 103 (via 49ers through Dolphins): Rachaad White, Arizona State · RB · Senior

This is likely Saquon Barkley’s last year with the Giants unless he can convince them he can still be elite. The Giants will likely take a running back in this draft to suit their needs. They also could use a versatile running back with some size and durability and White checks all of those boxes.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts