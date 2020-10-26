Giants still have outside shot to win NFC East

The New York Giants could have been sitting in first place in the NFC East as of Monday morning, but instead, they reside all alone in last place with a record of 1-6.

That’s the result of an epic Week 7 collapse in which they allowed an 11-point fourth quarter lead to very literally slip through their fingers.

However, the good news is that the division is so poor New York is very much still in contention. In fact, following the Washington Football Team’s defeat of the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants remain just 1.5 games out of first place.

It’s crazy — we know — but here we are.

Even with the Giants just 1.5 games back, the odds are not in their favor to suddenly turn things around. But they’re certainly not eliminated from contention just yet and have been given a 5% chance to somehow rebound and win the NFC East.

Updated chances to win the NFC East, per @FiveThirtyEight Eagles: 62%

Washington: 20%

Cowboys: 12%

Giants: 5% — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 25, 2020





The notion that Philadelphia is somehow a quality team or that they’re far and away the best in the NFC East is quite curious. They looked horrible on Thursday night against the Giants and even acknowledged after the game that Big Blue essentially handed them a win.

Had Giants tight end Evan Engram caught a pass that hit him in the palms, the conversation would be very different today. Needless to say, a team that lucked into a second win receiving 62% odds to win the division is eyebrow raising.

Either way, the glass is still half full for the Giants if that’s the way you choose to view it.

