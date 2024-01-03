Giants will stick with Tyrod Taylor for Week 18

The struggling Eagles defense will have to contend with Tyrod Taylor in Week 18.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed at his Wednesday press conference that Taylor will get the start at quarterback against the Eagles in the final game of their season. Taylor started last weekends' 26-25 loss to the Rams and replaced Tommy DeVito for the second half of the Eagles' Christmas Day win over the Giants.

Taylor was 7-of-16 for 133 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in that game, which ended with Eagles defensive back Kelee Ringo picking Taylor off in the end zone on a pass intended for running back Saquon Barkley.

Sunday's game will be Taylor's fifth start of the season. The first three came in place of Daniel Jones when Jones was dealing with a neck injury, but DeVito took over after Jones' torn ACL because Taylor was already on injured reserve because of a rib injury. The veteran is set for free agency this offseason and his future is one of several question marks at the position for the Giants heading into 2024.