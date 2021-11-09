Giants will stick with Jason Garrett, not make any play-calling changes

The New York Giants are 3-6 as they head into their bye week. Although they’ve won two of their last three games, their offense is still struggling.

They are ranked 21st in the NFL in overall offense, averaging 334.6 yards per game and their 19.9 points per game average is 24th overall so far this year. They are 16th in passing and 23rd in rushing.

The Giants are last in the NFL in red zone offense, scoring touchdowns on just 44 percent of their trips.

On Monday, Judge was asked if he was planning to take the play calling responsibilities away from Jason Garrett going forward.

“No,” said Judge. “No, not at this moment we’re not.”

Not the answer Giant fans were hoping for, but it was sort of a soft “no.”

The lack of creativity and inability to score have been sticking in the craw of fans this year and a change should be at least considered. However, that’s not going to happen right now and Garrett will remain at his post when the team returns in Week 11 for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

