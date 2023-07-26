Giants’ Sterling Shepard unlikely to be on PUP list long

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after taking his physical on Tuesday.

But his stay on the list may be short, as per veteran Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton, who reports Shepard isn’t expected to have an extended stint there.

Shepard, 30, tore his ACL in Week 3 last season and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. He was signed to a one-year deal by the Giants in March despite missing a total of 33 games over the last four season due to various injuries, including the knee, an Achilles tear and several concussions.

As I’ve mentioned a couple times within the past week …

I’m told #NYGiants WR Sterling Shepard looks good in his ACL recovery. Team docs will decide today if longest tenured Giant will begin training camp on the PUP list, but if he does, don’t expect him to stay there long. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 25, 2023

But the Giants love Shepard and know his value in the locker room and on the sidelines.

General manager Joe Schoen said he was “one of his favorite players” and head coach Brian Daboll allowed the injured Shepard to stick around the team while he was recuperating.

“Joe and I wanted him around,” Daboll said in January. “He’s a great teammate. He provides a lot of juice. He’s out here at practice every day. He’s one of the better leaders that I’ve been around — very selfless… He lifts everybody up: coaches, players, staff members.”

Shepard knows this is likely his last hurrah with Big Blue — and possibly the NFL.

At minicamp in June, he spoke about how he felt about being asked back, even with all the new additions at wide receiver this year.

“It means a lot, man, you know what I mean? This organization has been really good to me throughout my playing career, and some of the stuff that’s happened over the years. I’m grateful and thankful and I try to give this organization everything I’ve got just for those reasons.”

Now comes the hard part: the comeback.

Shepard hasn’t played a full season since 2019. Everyone is rooting for him, and he’ll be rooting for them right back.

