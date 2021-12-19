Giants’ Sterling Shepard suffered torn Achilles in Week 15

Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
The hits keep on coming for the New York Giants and wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Shepard went down with a non-contact injury. It was obvious from the replay that Shep had suffered a serious Achilles injury.

The Giants confirmed as much after the game, announcing that Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Shepard had already missed seven games this season dealing with a multitude of injuries and his production obviously suffered as a result. He’ll end the year having hauled in just 36 receptions for 366 yards and one touchdown.

For Shepard, all of those numbers represent career lows.

With the Giants likely headed toward a major rebuild and dealing with cap issues, Shepard becomes a potential offseason cut. He’s owed a base salary of $8.475 million in 2022, which comes with a cap hit of nearly $12.5 million.

But long before the Giants even consider that, they’ll work to get Shepard back on his feet.

