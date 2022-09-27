Giants’ Sterling Shepard out for season with torn ACL
The worst news was realized for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.
Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Tuesday that Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. This comes eight and a half months after Shepard suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.
“I feel terrible for him,” Daboll said.
The injury occurred in the final moments of 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. It was a non-contact injury.
