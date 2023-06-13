Giants' Sterling Shepard 'right on schedule' with ACL recovery, aims to play Week 1 vs. Cowboys

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) runs with pressure from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) in the second half. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was a huge piece of the Giants offense during his first five seasons as a pro. The Oklahoma product hauled in 313 passes for 3,518 yards and 20 touchdowns, proving to be a reliable weapon for Big Blue.

But the last two seasons have been almost completely wiped out due to injury. In 2021, he fought off early season hamstring issues only to tear his Achilles in December. After working tirelessly to be ready for the start of the 2022 season, Shepard played just three games before tearing his ACL in late September.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A free agent this past offseason, the Giants easily could have cut ties with Shepard, but instead they brought the veteran back on a one-year deal, and he’s ready to prove to the organization and fans alike that the Giants made the right decision.

“It means a lot,” Shepard said when asked about returning to the only NFL team he’s ever known. “This organization’s been really good to me throughout my playing career and some of the stuff that’s happened over the years, but I’m grateful and thankful and I try to give this organization everything I’ve got just for those reasons.”

During OTAs and the first day of minicamp, Shepard has primarily been working off to the side during practices, but he has participated in walkthroughs to work on his timing with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Shepard said his goal is to be ready to go for Sept. 10, when the Giants open their regular season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

“I’m right on schedule, where I wanted to be,” Shepard said. “A little bit ahead. That’s always good, but I’m just trying to take it day by day and just focus on getting back to 100 percent.

“My goal is to be ready for the season, so whatever that takes, that’s what I’m going to try to do, but I’m also not going to rush it. If we get to that time and I’m not feeling right, that’s what it’s going to be. That is my goal, but take it day by day like I said and try to be the best that I can be that day.”

Shepard is back in the fold, but the rest of the receiving corps around him has a different look than it did just a few months ago.

With Kenny Golladay and Richie James off the roster, the Giants brought in Darren Waller as a pass-catching tight end, drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round, and signed Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder.

Advertisement

It’s a crowded receivers room right now, but Shepard loves the level of competition he’s seen from the group.

“It’s probably the biggest receiving group I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here, but that’s what we wanted to bring in. We wanted to bring in competition. Some guys run from competition, some people don’t. We’re going to definitely see what we have because we have a lot of guys that can play some good ball.

“I love the fact that we added more playmakers. It’s not just on one person to make all the plays. We’ve got a lot of guys who can do it.”