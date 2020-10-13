Giants’ Sterling Shepard returning to practice this week

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is eligible to be activated off injured reserve this week. Shepard has missed three games after suffering a turf toe injury against the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 27.

Giants plan with WR Sterling Shepard is to get him on practice field this week. His window off IR will be opened. See how he moves after missing three games w/turf toe. A chance he gets back Sunday vs. Washington, but next Thursday vs. Eagles maybe the more likely scenario. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 13, 2020





“I need to take a look at him at practice, obviously,” had coach Joe Judge said on Tuesday. “He stayed behind this week to do some extra work with the trainers. I know he’s made a lot of progress on a weekly basis. We’ll get him moving around a little bit this week with the trainers early on and see where that’s going to lead as far as him going into practice.”

Shepard has eight receptions on 10 targets for 76 yards in his two games played this year. He also has one rushing attempt for six yards.

The 27-year-old Shepard was a second-round pick out of Oklahoma by the Giants in 2016. He has amassed 255 receptions for 2,938 yards and 17 touchdowns in blue.

Related