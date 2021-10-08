Giants' Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton out for second straight week with hamstring injuries

Shepard with towel over head

It might be another Kadarius Toney show for the Giants in Dallas this Sunday.

For the second straight week, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton will both not play after due to hamstring injuries they suffered in the first half of the Giants' Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shepard was able to put pads on in Thursday's practice, but his work was off to the side, and he was listed as a non-participant.

A new injury concern has been Andrew Thomas, who is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Thomas, who is now playing like a fourth overall pick, has been limping at practice, although he was limited on Thursday.



OL Ben Bredeson (hand) and S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) will also miss Sunday's game.