Giants to start Davis Webb vs. Eagles in Week 18; report

Giants to start Davis Webb vs. Eagles, per report

Giants head coach Brian Daboll played coy all week about whether or not he’d play his starts.

Well, we have our answer.

The Giants in Week 18 will start practice squad quarterback Davis Webb, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported. Webb was just elevated for this game. And the Giants are starting him instead of starter Daniel Jones or backup Tyrod Taylor.

The report also mentions that running back Saquon Barkley is not expected to play.

Locked into the No. 6 seed and with nothing to play for, it seems like the Giants are wisely resting their starters for their first playoff game next week in the wild card round.

Webb, 27, was a third round pick back in 2017 out of Cal but has never really gotten a chance to play in the NFL. Webb was drafted by the Giants but then spent time with the Jets and Bills before returning to the Giants in 2022. His only game action came with the Bills in 2021.

This will be the first NFL start of Webb’s career.

Webb will be the 31st quarterback to make his first career start against the Eagles. The previous 30 have gone 12-18 against them. But the last three quarterbacks making their first career starts against the Eagles — Jake Fromm (2021), Ben DiNucci (2020) and Brandon Weeden (2012) — have all lost.

Last season, the Giants started Fromm against the Eagles and lost 34-10. Fromm in that game was just 6 for 17 for 25 yards and was benched in favor of Mike Glennon.

While the Giants have nothing to play for, the Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win on Sunday. Jalen Hurts is expected to start the game and the Eagles are also getting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson back in the mix.

All week, the Eagles simply said they had to prepare as if the Giants were going to play their starters.

“I can't anticipate the Giants. Again, I can only control what I can control,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “That's always been my message to the team of control what you can control, spend your mental energy on the things that are worth your mental energy.”

Even though the Eagles tried to focus on themselves, the Giants made it seem very possible all week that they’d rest guys. Daboll began the week saying he’d do whatever was best for his team. And going into the playoffs as healthy as possible and not risking injury in a game that means nothing in the standings is pretty important.

