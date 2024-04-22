Giants start 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (12-9, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Giants: Keaton Winn (1-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -111, Giants +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco is 10-13 overall and 5-5 in home games. The Giants are 7-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has gone 6-3 in road games and 12-9 overall. The Mets are 8-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has six doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .225 for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 14-for-43 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Harrison Bader leads the Mets with a .308 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI. Starling Marte is 13-for-44 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.