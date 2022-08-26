Giants stand to gain from Daniel Jones, David Sills connection

The New York Giants excelled in their joint practice with the New York Jets on Thursday as they attempt to claim their spot as the best team in East Rutherford.

Usually when two teams of such close proximity practice together, things may not go so well. However, for the Giants and Jets, Thursday’s practice went as planned as they were both able to get good work in avoiding any conflicts.

One major takeaway from the practice was the success of the Giants’ first-team offense. They had one incompletion during the entirety of the team period which is something that David Sills was proud of.

“I mean, that feels great coming from a new offense that we are trying to all learn, everybody is trying to get the timing and everything down. We feel like we’re kind of getting in a groove right now, I feel like we are on the same page. That’s something that is very encouraging, especially going against

someone other than our guys,” Sills told reporters.

Sills and Daniel Jones played a big part in this success as their developing connection has been a lethal force this offseason. The former West Virginia standout credits this connection to the work that they have put in together.

“I think it’s been a combination of putting in a lot of work over a long period of time. We’ve had a lot of reps at a lot of different routes in season and off season,” he said. “So, I think he knows where I’m going to be, I know where he wants me to be.”

Seeing success from the Giants’ offense is a hopeful sign after years of disappointment. With a new head coach, Brian Daboll, and offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, Big Blue is looking to completely revamp its offense providing the best situation for the former Duke quarterback and his weapons.

One of those weapons, Sills, is a former quarterback himself but has been enjoying this offense so much that he barely misses it.

When asked if he misses playing quarterback, Sills responded “Not when I’m having this much fun playing receiver.”

Hopefully, for Sills and the Giants, this enjoyment can continue into the regular season.

