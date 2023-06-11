Giants special teams coach on keeping kickoffs in the game: “That’s my livelihood”
Special teams coaches unanimously opposed the NFL’s new rule that will encourage fair catches on kickoffs, and Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey made clear that to those coaches, keeping the kickoff in the game is personal. Asked what he thinks about those who say they might as well just eliminate kickoffs, McGaughey took issue [more]
Giants special teams coach on keeping kickoffs in the game: Thats my livelihood originally appeared on NBC Sports