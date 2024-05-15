Giants' Soler struck on head by own batted ball during BP

Giants' Soler struck on head by own batted ball during BP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jorge Soler and the Giants just can't catch a break right now.

The injured Giants' designated hitter was taking batting practice Tuesday at Oracle Park when he fouled a ball off the cage, which ricocheted and hit him on the head.

Jorge Soler was struck in the head by his own batted ball during his pregame BP session pic.twitter.com/NKgszVAyee — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 14, 2024

Soler crouched down and rubbed his head before walking off the field.

The Giants originally placed Soler on the 10-day injured list on May 8, retroactive to May 5, due to a right shoulder strain.

Soler was taking on-field batting practice for the first time since landing on the IL.

The 32-year-old, who signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Giants this offseason, is off to a rough start in San Francisco. In 34 games, he's hitting .202/.294/.361 with four doubles, five homers and eight RBI.

It's unclear at this point if Soler was seriously hurt during Tuesday's incident, but it's another tough moment for the Giants, who can't seem to beat the injury bug right now.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast