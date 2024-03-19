Giants social media fired up by Snell's $62M contract agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Just 10 days before MLB Opening Day, the Giants reeled in Blake Snell, agreeing to a two-year, $62 million contract agreement with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic on Monday.

Snell is the Giants' latest, and splashiest, offseason move after they brought in Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, Jordan Hicks and Robbie Ray.

Snell now will be paired with Cy Young runner-up Logan Webb atop the Giants' rotation, giving San Francisco a potent 1-2 punch for the 2024 season. Rookie of the Year candidate Kyle Harrison now slides to the No. 3 starter role. With Ray and Alex Cobb expected to join the rotation at different points in the year, manager Bob Melvin could have an embarrassment of riches by the end of the season.

Snell took to Instagram to confirm the agreement by posting a jersey-swap of himself in a Giants uniform.

Here's how Giants fans and media personalities reacted on social media.

Blake Snell

Jung Hoo Lee

Jorge Soler

Matt Chapman

Jordan Hicks



This turned into a really strong offseason for the #SFGiants — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) March 19, 2024

#SFGiants will surrender a pair of draft picks and $1M from their international bonus pool for potentially just 1 season of Snell and Chapman. But all worth it if they win their first playoff series in a decade. — Brooks Knudsen (@BrooksKnudsen) March 19, 2024

In the last 40 days, the #SFGiants signed Blake Snell, Jorge Soler, and Matt Chapman.



That was in addition to signing Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks, and trading for Robbie Ray.



This ended up being an extremely impressive offseason that’s changed this roster. — Matt Lively (@mattblively) March 19, 2024

How do you combat stacked lineups?



With great pitching and defense.



The @SFGiants added precisely that.



Chapman and Lee are defensively superb.



They’ve now incorporated the reigning NL Cy Young, another Cy Young winner (Ray), and a flamethrower (Hicks) to the rotation. — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) March 19, 2024

Webb, Snell, Cobb, Ray is a pretty good top 4 come whenever they have them all. https://t.co/x2LBCfInqm — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) March 19, 2024

Snell reportedly recently pitched a simulated game in front of Giants and other teams, so he might not need much time to ramp up into game shape.

The Giants ironically open the 2024 season in San Diego against Snell's former team. At this point, it's too early to tell if he'll pitch against the Padres.

Whenever Snell makes his season debut, Giants fans definitely will be excited to see him take the mound.