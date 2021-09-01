Giants make slew of roster moves, including signing Damion Willis to practice squad

Dave Gettleman gesturing at podium August 2021

The Giants made a bunch of roster moves on Wednesday, one day after trimming their roster to 53.

Among the moves was the signing of WR Damion Willis to the practice squad, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

LB Niko Lalos will be signed to the practice squad as well, per Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News.

The Giants also claimed LB Justin Hilliard from the San Francisco 49ers, WR Collin Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and LB Quincy Roche from the Pittsburgh Steelers.



