Giants signing WR/PR Isaiah McKenzie

The Giants are signing wide receiver/punt returner Isaiah McKenzie, according to SportsTrust Advisors, McKenzie's representatives.

McKenzie, who has a connection with head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen from his time with the Buffalo Bills, comes to the Giants after one season in Indianapolis.

In 13 games (two starts), McKenzie had 11 catches for 82 yards. However, his skills are primarily used on special teams. He returned 23 punts for 204 total yards and ran back six kick returns for 152 yards.

McKenzie had his best season as a pro in 2022 with Buffalo when he caught 42 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

In five seasons with the Bills, McKenzie caught 137 passes for 1,315 yards and 11 touchdowns.