Giants sign WR Jamison Crowder

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn’t standing pat or even waiting for next month’s NFL draft to build his offensive arsenal.

On Thursday, the Giants signed veteran wideout Jamison Crowder.

Crowder, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Commanders back in 2015 out of Duke. His college career did not coincide with another Duke alum, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but the two have worked out together in the past.

Crowder has played for three teams in his eight-year NFL career — Washington, New York Jets, and one season with the Buffalo Bills last year.

His best year was 2019 with the Jets when he caught 78 passes for 833 yards and six touchdowns. In 2016, Crowder had 67 receptions for 847 yards and seven scores with Washington. He missed 13 games last season with an ankle injury.

The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Crowder is another slot receiver on a roster that already contains Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson and Parris Campbell. They still lack a dominant presence on the outside, so this in no way means they are done loading up their wide receiver room.

Related

Is Saquon Barkley's best option to accept the franchise tag? Giants select a cornerback in Pete Prisco's first mock draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Giants are on the rise

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire