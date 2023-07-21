Giants sign WR Cole Beasley

The New York Giants held a series of workouts on Friday and among those in East Rutherford was veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley. And as it turns out, he won’t be leaving town.

The Giants announced they have signed Beasley ahead of training camp, adding them to their horde of receivers.

With the Giants, Beasley will reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. This comes after the duo attempted to sign Beasley last season.

The 34-year-old Beasley was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of SMU in 2012. After seven seasons in Arlington, he joined the Bills in 2019 and spent three seasons there before splitting time between Buffalo and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

In 153 career games (51 starts), Beasley has hauled in 556 receptions for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns, adding seven yards on the ground, 19 yards on kick returns, and 220 yards as a punt returner. He earned a 62.2 Pro Football Focus grade in 2022 with his career-best coming in 2016 (87.2).

Beasley did earn a PFF grade of 84.9 just two years ago.

With the Giants, Beasley joins a deep slot group that also consists of Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jamison Crowder. However, it’s possible that both Shepard (ACL) and Robinson (ACL) start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

In addition to Beasley, the Giants also hosted linebackers Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen for workouts.

