Giants are signing WR Andy Jones

The New York Giants have substantial depth at the wide receiver position, including David Sills who has flashed at camp, but that will not preclude them from adding more talent.

Christina Phillips, the president of Precision Sports, has announced that client, wide receiver Andy Jones, will be signing with the Giants.

WR Andy Jones is signing with the Giants, per @AgentChristinaP. He's played for the Lions and Dolphins. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 4, 2021

Jones, 27, was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Jacksonville in 2016. After a year-plus in Dallas, he spent time with the Houston Texans (2017), Detroit Lions (2017-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019) and, most recently, with the San Francisco 49ers (2021).

Jones did not play during the 2020 season.

In 11 career games (three starts), the 6-foot-1, 217-pounds Jones has hauled in 11 receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded five special teams tackle.

With Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Austin Mack and Derrick Dillon (IR) sidelined, Jones adds an extra body to the mix as the Giants prepare for their preseason opener against the New York Jets and joint practices with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

