Giants signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to one-year deal

Bills receiver Cole Beasley gets some yards after a catch. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have added another veteran wide receiver, and one who is familiar with head coach Brian Daboll’s system.

The Giants are signing 34-year-old wideout Cole Beasley to a one-year deal, a source tells SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

Beasley, who spent parts of last season with the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined Buffalo in 2019 when Daboll was offensive coordinator. In Beasley’s three full seasons with Daboll as his OC in western New York, he caught 231 passes for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Beasley’s name is also very familiar to Giants fans, as the slot receiver spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. In 14 career games against Big Blue, Beasley has 38 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns.

By adding Beasley, the Giants have picked up yet another option to catch passes out of the slot. Along with Beasley, Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Wan’Dale Robinson all seem to operate best between the numbers, which gives Big Blue a bit of a log jam at that spot.