Giants signing veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

The Giants are adding some muscle on the interior of their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are signing veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

A second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2015 out of Oklahoma, Phillips has had a strong nine-year career with the Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals. A run-stuffer throughout his career, Phillips broke through for 9.5 sacks with Buffalo in 2015, but has a total of just 24.0 sacks in his 120 career regular season games.

The Giants needed to address the defensive tackle position at some point, and it’s likely that Phillips will start next to Dexter Lawrence. Listed at 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, Phillips likely won’t play on obvious passing downs, but he gives the Giants another big body in the middle, and a player they’re hopeful can be a disruptor in the trenches.