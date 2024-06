After a series of tryouts on Tuesday, the New York Giants have decided to sign veteran cornerback Tre Herndon.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, citing Herndon’s representation, was the first to report the news.

#Giants are signing veteran CB Tre Herndon after his minicamp tryout, per his agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 12, 2024

More to come…

