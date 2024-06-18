Giants signing UFL running back Jacob Saylors

Now that the UFL season is officially over, the New York Giants are expected to sign running back Jacob Saylors, who visited the team earlier this month.

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY was the first to report the upcoming transaction.

Giants expected to sign Jacob Saylors now that UFL season is over and he was released from his contract, per sources. https://t.co/GX3gzTb2EI — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 18, 2024

Saylors, who initially joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of ETSU in 2023, spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) on November 20 and then waived due to injury on January 2.

After being waived by the Falcons, Saylors signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks of a newly-merged UFL (XFL, USFL).

In nine games this season, Saylors rushed for 461 yards, second-most in the league, and scored five touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He added 23 receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Saylors split carries with and ultimately out-performed former Giants running back Wayne Gallman en route to being named to the 2024 All-UFL Team.

The Giants currently have 91 men on their roster, one under an exemption. A corresponding roster move will have to occur before Saylors’s signing is made official.

