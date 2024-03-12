Giants signing safety Jalen Mills to one-year deal

The Giants and safety Jalen Mills have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After losing Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Big Blue now adds Mills to their secondary after he played for the New England Patriots last season. He also played for and was drafted by New York’s rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the first five years of his career.

Mills, 29, is an eight-year veteran after getting drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of LSU. Since entering the league, Mills has lined up at multiple positions, playing defensive back, cornerback (both right and left), as well as free safety.

The Texas native has played in 106 games (83 starts) throughout his career and appeared in all 17 games last season in New England, although making just eight starts. Mills has seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks and one career touchdown.

He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in February 2018.