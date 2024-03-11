Giants signing running back Devin Singletary to three-year deal

After seeing Saquon Barkley leave town for the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants acted quickly to find a new lead running back, reaching an agreement with former Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans back Devin Singletary.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes confirmed that Singletary is signing a three-year deal worth $16.5 million, which can max out at $19.5 million.

Singletary, 26, is coming off of a career season with the Texans. In his only season in Houston, Singletary ran for a career-best 898 yards with four touchdowns.

Originally a third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic in 2019, Singletary spent his first four seasons in Buffalo, totaling 3,151 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns as a Bill.

Over the course of his career, Singletary has a very respectable 4.6 yards-per-carry average, and he now reunites with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator in Buffalo.