Giants signing Ricky Seals-Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Commanders
    Washington Commanders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rysen John
    Rysen John
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Rudolph
    Kyle Rudolph
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jake Hausmann
    Jake Hausmann
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kaden Smith
    Kaden Smith
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ricky Seals-Jones
    Ricky Seals-Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Giants are signing tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Seals-Jones, 27, spent last season with Washington. He played 13 games with six starts and totaled 30 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

He will get an opportunity for a bigger role with the Giants, who currently have only Rysen John, Jake Hausmann and Chris Myarick on their roster at the position. The Giants cut Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, and Evan Engram left as a free agent.

Seals-Jones also has played for the Cardinals, Browns and Chiefs in his five seasons.

The former Texas A&M receiver has 90 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 54 career games.

Giants signing Ricky Seals-Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories