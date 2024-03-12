Giants signing QB Drew Lock to one-year deal

The Giants are signing quarterback Drew Lock, per multiple reports.

The deal is for one year and worth up to $5 million.

Lock, 27, spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks after spending the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos.

He played in four games (two starts) for Seattle last season, completing 48 of 76 passes for 543 yards to go along with three touchdowns and three interceptions. During his four-year career, Lock has a 59.7 percent completion percentage, and has thrown 28 touchdowns to 23 interceptions.

Lock's biggest chunk of action came in 2020, when he started 13 games for the Broncos.

After a first day of the legal tampering period where the Giants made a handful of big signings and swung a franchise-altering trade for Brian Burns, their first move of the second day was to secure the likely backup to Daniel Jones.

Before landing Lock, New York was linked to Jameis Winston (who signed with the Cleveland Browns).

The buzz around the Giants lately has been that they could use the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft to select a quarterback, and the signing of Lock should do nothing to squash that.

While Jones is under contract for the next three seasons, the Giants can easily extricate themselves from that deal after the 2024-25 campaign if they so choose -- without taking the massive salary cap hit they would incur if they did it now.

GM Joe Schoen recently said that the team still has faith in Jones, who is expected to be ready for Week 1 following ACL surgery. But his litany of injuries (including to his neck) and ineffectiveness has made his future in New York murky.

If the Giants do indeed use the No. 6 pick on a quarterback, there's a chance it could be J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to still be on the board.

In order to snag Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels, Big Blue would almost certainly have to trade up -- something that became harder on Monday when they included their second-round pick in the 2024 draft (No. 39 overall) in the deal for Burns.