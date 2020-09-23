Giants signing Pro Bowler Freeman as Barkley replacement, confirms agent

Former Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman has agreed to join NFL franchise the New York Giants, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

The Giants and running back Freeman have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3million following star Saquon Barkley's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Freeman – a two-time Pro-Bowl RB – has been a free agent since leaving the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason.

"Devonta turned down more money from other teams because he likes the opportunity with the Giants best," Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Freeman, who reportedly had offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 28-year-old spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta, where he had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016.

However, Freeman left the Falcons following 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 184 carries last season as Atlanta turned to Todd Gurley.

The Giants are 0-2 following a winless start to the season as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.