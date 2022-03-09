Giants signing OT Matt Gono

Matt Gono with Falcons closeup red jersey

The Giants are signing OT Matt Gono to a one-year contract, per multiple reports.

Gono was released by the Atlanta Falcons in January after spending all of last season on the PUP list due to a shoulder injury that resulted in surgery.

He had been set to count for $3.3 million against the Falcons' cap this season.

Gono, 25, has played 21 games in two NFL seasons with the Falcons. He played five games in 2019 and all 16 in 2020 (including four starts).

He'll join a Giants offensive line that is in flux, with Andrew Thomas perhaps the only player who has a starting role locked up for this coming season.

Because of the uncertainty on the line and their limited salary cap space, the Giants have been tied to offensive linemen in most mocks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, where Big Blue has the No. 5 and No. 7 selections.