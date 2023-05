New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) on the field for training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Ny Giants Training Camp / © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants retained another defensive piece from its 2022 postseason team.

New York is re-signing edge defender Oshane Ximines to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

In 2022, Ximines played in 15 games, tallying 24 tackles with two sacks.

The Giants selected Ximines in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the 26-year-old spent the first four years of his career in New York.