Giants signing OL Jermaine Eluemunor to two-year, $14 million deal: report

The Giants have continued to address their offensive line, signing offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor to a two-year deal worth $14 million, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The signing helps bolster what is sure to be a revamped O-line next season and one that is starting to take shape after Big Blue also added guard Joe Runyan to a three-year deal earlier in the day.

Eluemunor played for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and was with the organization for three seasons. Before that, the 29-year-old played for the New England Patriots for two seasons and the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, for two years.

Beginning his career as more of a backup, Eluemunor made great strides over the last two seasons in Las Vegas, starting in 31 of 34 games played. In the five seasons prior, the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder only made 14 starts in 53 games played.

Born in London, Eluemunor grew up in New Jersey where he went to Morris Knolls High School in Denville which is just a 30-minute drive to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.