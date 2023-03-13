As the official start to free agency approaches, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is working feverishly to keep several players in the building.

Over the past 24 hours, the team has agreed to terms with wide receiver Sterling Shepard and punter Jamie Gillan, and you can now add long snapper Casey Kreiter to that list.

ESPN Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants and Kreiter have come to an agreement on a new deal.

The #Giants are re-signing long snapper Casey Kreiter, per sources. It's a one-year deal. Kreiter has been as reliable as they come since joining the Giants in 2020. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 13, 2023

With Gillan and Kreiter back, the Giants will run things back on their kicking trio in 2023, which includes veteran Graham Gano.

Kreiter, who originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa following the 2014 NFL Draft, spent the first two seasons of his career in Texas. After that, he joined the Denver Broncos from 2016-2019, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

The Giants signed Kreiter in 2020 and he went on to replace long-time long snapper Zak DeOssie, who opted to retire.

Kreiter has been solid and consistent for the Giants, both as a player and a teammate in the locker room. He fits the Brian Daboll mold of smart, tough, and dependable.

