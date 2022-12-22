Giants signing Landon Collins to 53-man roster

After an impressive Week 15 performance against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants are signing safety Landon Collins from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The move comes after linebacker Tae Crowder was waived and later re-signed to the reserve unit.

Although Collins took just 27 defensive snaps last Sunday night, he recorded three tackles. Two of those were key third-down stops.

“I think so,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said when asked if Collins can take on a larger role. “I think he had one misread out there, which is kind of expected a little bit because it’s been so long since he’s played. But I thought he did a nice job, and excited to see where he goes moving forward.”

Martindale added that he’s “very comfortable” with Collins playing inside linebacker.

The Giants have struggled against the run for much of the season with their inside backers being the primary culprits. Collins, who is stout against the run and a solid tackler, will most certainly help in that area.

Collins will join fellow safety/linebacker Tony Jefferson and rookie Micah McFadden at the position in Week 16 and likely beyond.

