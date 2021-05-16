Giants signing Kelvin Benjamin

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman is giving free agent wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin another NFL shot.

Benjamin is signing with the Giants after getting a tryout with them this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Benjamin was a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2014, when Gettleman was Carolina’s G.M. Benjamin never panned out the way the Panthers hoped he would and has spent time with the Bills and the Chiefs since leaving Carolina. He hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since 2018.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Benjamin may play tight end with the Giants.

Giants signing Kelvin Benjamin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

