The Bills cut veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano last week after he declined a pay cut. It didn’t take him long to find a new job.

Feliciano will rejoin Brian Daboll and Bobby Johnson with the Giants, agreeing to a one-year deal, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports. Feliciano will play center for the Giants.

He played left guard, right guard and even center in his three seasons with the Bills after four seasons with the Raiders.

Injuries the past two seasons limited Feliciano to only 15 starts total. He missed the first two months of the 2020 season after tearing a pectoral muscle and missed time in 2021 with a calf injury that sent him to injured reserve.

Feliciano has 82 career appearances with 39 starts.

Giants signing Jon Feliciano to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk