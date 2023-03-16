Giants are re-signing Jihad Ward
In news that will come as little surprise, the New York Giants are expected to re-sign defensive lineman Jihad Ward.
ESPN Jordan Raanan was the first to report the transaction, although Ward himself had previously implied a deal was coming.
The Giants are re-signing veteran OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year deal, per source. A Wink Martindale favorite and locker room favorite. He had 43 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season.
See y’all soon 🤝
