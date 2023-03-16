Giants are re-signing Jihad Ward

Dan Benton
In news that will come as little surprise, the New York Giants are expected to re-sign defensive lineman Jihad Ward.

ESPN Jordan Raanan was the first to report the transaction, although Ward himself had previously implied a deal was coming.

More to come…

