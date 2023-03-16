Giants are re-signing Jihad Ward

In news that will come as little surprise, the New York Giants are expected to re-sign defensive lineman Jihad Ward.

ESPN Jordan Raanan was the first to report the transaction, although Ward himself had previously implied a deal was coming.

The Giants are re-signing veteran OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year deal, per source. A Wink Martindale favorite and locker room favorite. He had 43 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 16, 2023

See y’all soon 🤝 — HADDY (@JIHADWARD17) March 16, 2023

