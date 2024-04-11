Giants signing ex-Bills DT Jordan Phillips, per report

The New York Giants are reportedly signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Jordan Phillips as per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Giants have been in the market for defensive line depth this offseason and many have New York selecting one early on in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Giants do not have much experience behind starters Dexter Lawrence and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Phillips will join a rotation along with Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson.

Phillips, 31, is a massive presence on the line at 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds. He began his career as a second-round pick out of Oklahoma by the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

He left Miami for Buffalo in 2019 and had two stints in Orchard Park from 2018-19 and 2022-23. Phillips played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-21.

