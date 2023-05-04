Giants signing DT Dexter Lawrence to four-year contract extension

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Dexter Lawrence is here to stay.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have signed the defensive tackle to a four-year, $90 million contract extension, with $60 million guaranteed.

A first-round pick of the Giants in 2019 (No. 17 overall), Lawrence had previously been set to play the 2023 season on his fifth-year option.

Speaking ahead of last week’s NFL Draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters that he had been in discussion with Lawrence’s representatives, and now the two sides have found common ground.

"Dexter knows how we feel about him and he knows he’s an important part of the organization,” Schoen said when asked about Lawrence sitting out of the team’s voluntary workouts. “There’s a business side to it too, but him showing up for the offseason program is voluntary."

In four seasons with Big Blue, Lawrence has steadily improved into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Last season, he racked up a career-high 7.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, earning his first Pro Bowl and a Second Team All-Pro selection.