Giants signing DT A'Shawn Robinson to one-year deal

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) reacts after an NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the start of the 2023 NFL Draft just three days away, the Giants made a significant addition to their defensive line on Monday, agreeing to a one-year deal with A’Shawn Robinson.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reports that the Jets also had interest in signing Robinson before the Giants were able to finalize the deal.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Robinson’s one-year contract has a max value of $8 million.

Robinson, 28, was originally a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2016 out of Alabama. After four seasons with the Lions, he played his most recent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 93 career games (61 starts), Robinson has recorded 293 total tackles, 7.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits.

With Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams already in the fold, Robinson gives the Giants another big body (listed at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds) to help stuff the run and push the pocket.