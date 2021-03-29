Giants signing DL Danny Shelton to one-year contract

Danny Shelton reacts with Lions

After bringing him to East Rutherford on a visit earlier on Monday, the Giants are signing defensive lineman Danny Shelton to a one-year contract.

A six-year pro, Shelton’s best season came with the Patriots in 2019, when he made 61 combined tackles (30 solo) and had three sacks with one forced fumble.

He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions on the heels of that season, but injuries limited the 27-year-old to 12 games and he was released earlier this month.

The Giants could choose to employ Shelton in tandem with Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle, similar to a role previously filled by Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed with the Vikings earlier this offseason.